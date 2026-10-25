The announcement came in a 5 p.m. update Sunday, Oct. 25, as the district continued assessing the damage from the early morning fire at Lulu Ross Elementary.
The two elementary schools share a campus, along with significant resources and utilities. According to the district, damage to Lulu M. Ross and surrounding infrastructure caused Mispillion Elementary to lose all fiber-optic connectivity, leaving the school without working internet or phone systems.
The district said the outage creates a safety concern for students and the school community, prompting the decision to close Mispillion Elementary for students and staff Monday.
State agencies have been contacted and are sending service crews to begin repairs. The district expects work to start Sunday evening and continue into Monday, with the goal of restoring fiber-optic service as quickly as possible.
There will be no in-person or remote learning for Mispillion Elementary students Monday. Staff members will receive instructions from their administrative team regarding work expectations during the closure.
Lulu M. Ross Elementary closed for entire week
The closure at Mispillion comes as Lulu Ross Elementary faces a longer shutdown following Sunday's fire.
The Milford School District previously announced that Lulu Ross will remain closed from Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30, as staff assess the damage and develop plans for the school. No in-person or remote instruction will take place for Lulu Ross students during that period.
According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office, the Carlisle Fire Company responded to an automatic fire alarm at Lulu Ross shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from the roof. Crews initially attempted to fight the fire from inside the building but were forced to evacuate as conditions worsened.
The fire grew to three alarms, bringing additional emergency crews to the school.
The district reported extensive damage to the north end of the school's Kent Hallway, with the fire spreading into the lobby and front office areas. The library sustained significant damage, while classrooms in the Kent and New Castle hallways were also heavily damaged.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started in the Kent wing. The cause remains under investigation, although investigators said they have found no evidence of criminal activity.
No one was inside the building when the fire started, and no one was hurt.
District thanks community for support
In Sunday's 5 p.m. update, the district expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support from families and the surrounding community.
"The outreach and response from our communities has been incredible. We thank everyone who continues to reach out looking for ways to help contribute to the needs of our school community in the aftermath of this tragedy," the district said.
The district also acknowledged the challenges the closures create for families.
"Please know that these decisions are not made lightly, and we understand the impact they have on our stakeholders. Our school and district staff are available should any family need support, so please do not hesitate to reach out."
Superintendent Travis Moorman previously said the district's crisis team would continue meeting throughout the week to evaluate the situation and determine the next steps for Lulu Ross Elementary.
All other schools in the Milford School District will operate on their regular schedules Monday.
The district said additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.