MILFORD, Del. - The Milford School District is organizing a community donation drive to support students, teachers and staff at Lulu M. Ross Elementary School following an Oct. 25 fire that damaged the building.
The district is encouraging community members to help in several ways, including shopping from teacher wish lists, donating school supplies, sponsoring a classroom, making financial contributions or organizing a supply drive.
The district has created a Fire Recovery: Rebuilding Our Future site with information about donation opportunities, supply lists, drop-off locations and how to coordinate a community collection.
Those who are already collecting supplies are asked to register their efforts through an online form so the district can coordinate donations.
The district said it continues to be grateful for the community's support as it works to help the Ross Elementary school community recover from the fire.
More information about how to donate is available at Milford School District's fire recovery webpage.