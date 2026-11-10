MILLSBORO, Del. - A 71-year-old woman died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Millsboro, according to Delaware State Police.
The crash occurred Nov. 9 at 7 a.m. on Laurel Road, just east of Lowes Crossing Road. According to police, a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on Laurel Road and approaching a right-hand curve. At the same time, a Volkswagen Passat was traveling east in the same area.
Police said the Equinox failed to navigate the curve and entered the path of the Passat, resulting in a collision. The driver of the Equinox, a 71-year-old woman from Frankford, died at the scene.
The driver of the Passat, a 26-year-old man from Seaford, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 12-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Equinox and a 28-year-old man who was a passenger in the Passat were also taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant video footage is asked to contact Master Cpl. R. Albert at 302-703-3266. Information can also be provided through a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.