MILFORD, Del. — The city of Milford has passed a resolution waiving permit fees and other requirements to help rebuild Lulu M. Ross Elementary School after a fire caused part of the school's roof to cave in.
The decision comes as community members continue to show support for the school and its students following the fire.
Lamont Cartwright, a former student at Ross Elementary, said he was devastated when he learned about the damage.
"I was devastated," Cartwright said.
Despite the damage, Cartwright expressed confidence that the city would help the school recover.
"I'm pretty sure that the city of Milford will, make things straight for the school and get the kids back in school," Cartwright said.
Milford School District Superintendent Travis Moorman also attended the City Council meeting. He spoke about his reaction to the fire.
"At first it was kind of like that, you know? You're kidding. You know, I can't be. But as soon as I stepped outside, to head that way, I could see the orange glow, behind my house. And so it was just, I was I was speechless," Moorman said.
Milford Mayor Todd Culotta emphasized the importance of community support and cooperation as the school district works toward rebuilding.
"Our school system is important. We have a tight knit community. And this is a perfect example of when, you know, things happen that we come together and work together to towards a solution that benefits everybody," Culotta said.
In addition to the city's efforts to help rebuild the school, the Milford School District has established hub locations in partnership with the Food Bank of Delaware to provide assistance to families in need.
The city's resolution is intended to remove financial and administrative barriers as the district works to rebuild Lulu M. Ross Elementary School.
Moorman says it is his goal to have every student back in classroom by next week.