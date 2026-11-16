MILLSBORO, Del. - A woman died after being rescued from a burning home in the Oak Meadows community in Millsboro early Saturday morning, Nov. 14, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.
Firefighters were dispatched around 4:33 a.m. to the area of Oak Orchard Road and Oak Meadows Drive after someone in a nearby neighborhood reported seeing flames.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, crews responding encountered heavy black smoke and found a double-wide manufactured home fully engulfed in flames.
The state fire marshal's office said firefighters found an unresponsive woman and immediately began lifesaving measures. She was transported to Beebe Hospital, where she died.
The woman's body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science Medical Examiner's Office for identification and to determine her cause of death.
Firefighters also conducted searches of the home while working to bring the fire under control. The IRVFC said the home may have been burning for an extended period before the fire was reported.
Fire companies from Millsboro, Lewes, Milton and Dagsboro assisted at the scene, along with the Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County paramedics.
The state fire marshal's office estimated the damage to be $250,000 and no other injuries were reported.
Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Officials said it is also unclear whether the home had working smoke detectors.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office and Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate.