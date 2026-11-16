REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rising material costs are driving a proposal to scale back the One Rehoboth Avenue hotel, cutting the number of guest rooms and eliminating a planned pool, according to Planning Commission meeting documents.
The revised proposal calls for 48 guest rooms, down from the previously approved 60. It also eliminates the pool, pool deck and lounge.
Plans would replace an underground parking garage with parking on the ground and second levels. The number of parking spaces would drop from 62 to 50, with lifts and valet-only service remaining part of the proposal, according to the documents.
A presentation included in the meeting documents said site conditions and rising material costs made the approved underground garage impractical to build.
The presentation cited year-over-year material cost increases of 12% for steel, 16% for rebar and fabricated steel, 28% for aluminum and 6% for concrete, identifying the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as its source.
Retail and restaurant space would shrink from 13,725 square feet to 8,850 square feet.
Several elements would remain unchanged, according to the documents. The building would still be four stories and 42 feet tall, with the same footprint, lot coverage and setbacks. Plans would also retain a single loading berth measuring 12 feet by 48 feet.
A public hearing on the updated plan is scheduled for December.
HISTORY OF THE HOTEL
The project, a partnership between Grotto Pizza and Onix Group, received city approval in January 2025 and covers boardwalk property between Rehoboth and Baltimore avenues, including the former Dolle’s Candyland site. Earlier renderings showed Grotto Pizza returning after construction, along with another restaurant, Whiskey Jack’s. Demolition of the former Grotto Pizza and Sirocco Motel buildings began in late April 2025.
The city later extended demolition permits into June because of structural safety concerns at the motel. The former Dolle’s building and neighboring storefronts were identified for a later demolition phase.
BELHAVEN HOTEL
Just across Rehoboth Avenue, where Candy Kitchen currently sits, plans for the Belhaven Hotel have been in the works for years. The proposed 105-room hotel would stretch toward Wilmington Avenue. Most recently, the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission approved a one-year extension, giving the developer until Aug. 22, 2027, to begin construction.