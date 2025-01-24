REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The city of Rehoboth Beach is moving forward with plans for a new hotel at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Rehoboth Avenue, a site previously home to Zelky’s and the iconic Dolle’s.
The Rehoboth Beach Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project on Friday after two years of discussions and planning.
The development includes three floors of hotel space above the Boardwalk, along with restaurants and retail shops at the boardwalk level, and underground parking.
Locals are divided on the project. Linda DiDomenicis, a business owner in the area, supports the expansion, saying that the potential for increased tourism as long as traffic and parking are properly managed.
However, some local business owners, like Robert Howley, are skeptical, questioning the need for more hotel space.
"We don’t need more construction or disruption," Howley said. "What we need is more tourists to fill the hotels and support local businesses."
Developers will now need to obtain a building permit before construction can begin. The city hopes the new hotel will attract even more visitors, boosting the economy and enhancing Rehoboth Beach's appeal as a tourist destination.