GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware health regulators have rejected ChristianaCare's proposals to build two micro-hospitals in Kent and Sussex counties, following opposition from existing hospital systems.
The Delaware Health Resources Board voted 8-1 Tuesday to deny the Georgetown application. The Camden application was also denied.
The Georgetown project was a proposed $65.1 million, 42,000-square-foot health care campus near Route 113 and Ennis Street, across from Delaware Technical Community College.
The facility would have included primary care, specialty care and behavioral health services, along with eight emergency department beds and eight inpatient beds. ChristianaCare projected the campus could open in early 2029 if it received the necessary approvals.
During the review, board members evaluated the proposals based on several criteria, including the need for the facilities, their relationship to the existing health care system, available alternatives and the anticipated impact on health care costs and quality.
For the Georgetown proposal, most board members voted against the project across those categories.
One board member, Dr. Vincent Lobo, said he strongly opposed the proposal, arguing the county already has facilities offering the services ChristianaCare wants to provide.
Lobo also raised concerns that the proposed location could create an obstacle for people trying to access emergency care.
Three other health systems, Bayhealth, Beebe Healthcare and TidalHealth, also previously opposed the micro-hospital, raising concerns about licensing requirements, the legal definition of a hospital and the proposed ownership and operating arrangement involving Emerus Holdings, a for-profit company.
Bayhealth argued Delaware does not have clear licensing rules for microhospitals. TidalHealth questioned whether the proposed facility met the state's legal definition of a hospital, while Beebe argued it did not meet requirements for a general hospital.
However, some Sussex County locals said additional medical services are needed as the area's population grows.
"There's a lack of medical attention because of so many people in the area," said Joanne Wilkins.
Wilkins said she has struggled to find a new primary care doctor after learning her current provider is leaving.
"Our primary care doctor is leaving. Going somewhere else. So now that puts us in a bad position trying to find a new doctor," Wilkins said.
Linda Robison also described difficulties getting medical appointments when she becomes sick.
"It's hard. You know, my medical doctor, I usually have to make an appointment for a checkup,” Robison said.
ChristianaCare has said the proposed micro-hospitals would help expand access to care and bring more medical services closer to people in Kent and Sussex counties.
During the meeting, board member Steve Biener made a motion to table the Camden application to give ChristianaCare more time to address outstanding questions. The motion did not receive a second and did not move forward.
ChristianaCare tells CoastTV they are disappointed by the board’s decision as they are committed to meeting the health needs of all Delawareans.
They added they will review the decision and evaluate their options.