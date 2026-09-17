GEORGETOWN, Del. - ChristianaCare’s proposed $65.1 million health care campus in Georgetown is moving through several layers of local and state review, with a public hearing on the project scheduled before Delaware health regulators.
The 42,000-square-foot campus is planned for 20769 DuPont Blvd., near Ennis Street and across Route 113 from Delaware Technical Community College.
ChristianaCare says the project is intended to expand access to health care and address gaps in Sussex County. The campus would include primary care, specialty care and behavioral health services, along with a neighborhood hospital with eight emergency department beds and eight inpatient beds.
The proposed hospital would not include intensive care, operating rooms or delivery rooms. ChristianaCare has said the campus could open in 2029 if it receives the necessary approvals.
Local review
The Georgetown Planning Commission approved preliminary site plans for the project Sept. 16. That approval included conditions involving patient drop-off and a change to a required property buffer in one corner of the site.
The project still needs to return to the town for additional site-plan review and approvals before construction can begin.
State land-use review
The project has also gone through Delaware’s Preliminary Land Use Service, known as PLUS.
PLUS is an early, advisory review that brings together state agencies to identify potential issues with major development projects. It does not approve or reject a project.
For the ChristianaCare campus, agencies including DelDOT, DNREC and DEMA reviewed the plans and provided comments. State agencies identified some minor issues but did not raise major objections to the overall project.
The agencies’ comments are being sent to ChristianaCare Sept. 24, allowing the developer to make adjustments based on the recommendations.
Health Resources Board review
Separate from the land-use process, ChristianaCare must go through Delaware’s Certificate of Public Review process with the Delaware Health Resources Board.
The HRB’s June 2026 monthly report lists the Georgetown health campus as a CPR application deemed complete June 21.
The state board is now reviewing the application, and a public hearing on the Georgetown campus is scheduled for Sept. 24.
The CPR process is separate from Georgetown’s local development approvals. The state review focuses on the proposed health care expenditure and whether the project meets Delaware’s requirements for approval.
Other health care providers raise concerns
The project has drawn concerns from Bayhealth, TidalHealth and Beebe Healthcare.
Bayhealth asked the Delaware Health Resources Board to address legal and regulatory questions about ChristianaCare’s proposed neighborhood hospitals in Georgetown and Camden before moving forward with substantive review.
TidalHealth asked state regulators to deny, dismiss or pause the neighborhood hospital portion of the Georgetown project. TidalHealth said it supports ChristianaCare’s plans for primary care, behavioral health and specialty services but opposes the proposed microhospital.
Beebe Healthcare also opposed the proposed neighborhood hospital and raised questions about whether it meets Delaware’s requirements for a general hospital, as well as questions about its ownership and operations.
ChristianaCare says it is committed to serving patients closer to home and making high-quality care more accessible in the communities where they live.
For now, the project remains under both local and state review. The Sept. 24 HRB public hearing will provide another opportunity for regulators and the public to weigh in on the proposed Georgetown campus.