GEORGETOWN, Del. — ChristianaCare has submitted plans to build a new health campus in Georgetown, expanding outpatient, emergency and inpatient services in fast-growing and underserved Sussex County.
The health system filed a Notice of Intent with the Delaware Health Resources Board for the proposed 42,000-square-foot campus at 20769 DuPont Blvd. The project is part of $865 million in investments in Delaware over three years announced last July.
The campus would include a health center offering primary care, specialty care and behavioral health services, along with a neighborhood hospital featuring eight emergency department beds and eight inpatient beds. The facility is modeled after ChristianaCare’s West Grove campus in southern Chester County, Pennsylvania, and planned campuses in Springfield and Aston, Pennsylvania.
“Sussex County is home to a growing and aging population and is designated by the Health Resources & Services Administration as a Medically Underserved Area,” said Dr. Janice E. Nevin, president and CEO of ChristianaCare. “This new campus will help close gaps in access by bringing high-quality, equitable and more convenient care directly into the community that needs it most.”
Sussex and Kent counties are projected to see an 8% population increase by 2030, with significant growth among residents 65 and older, according to ChristianaCare.
The health system is partnering with Emerus Holdings, Inc. to develop and operate the neighborhood hospital component. Emerus partners in more than 45 acute care facilities nationwide.
“We are proud to continue our partnership with ChristianaCare to bring sustainable, compassionate and high-quality health care to the residents of Sussex County,” said Vic Schmerbeck, CEO of Emerus.
The Georgetown campus is expected to open in late 2028 and is estimated to cost $65.1 million.