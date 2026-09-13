LONG NECK, Del. — Delaware State Police arrested a 67-year-old Millsboro man after a stabbing at a Long Neck bar led to a high-speed chase Saturday night, according to police.
Troopers responded about 9 p.m. Sept. 12 to The Crab Barn at 32600 Long Neck Road for a reported stabbing, Delaware State Police said.
Police said a 44-year-old man was stabbed by Douglas Clay following a disagreement over a seat at the bar. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
Clay left the scene on a motorcycle before troopers arrived, police said. A short time later, troopers spotted him going north on Indian Mission Road and attempted to stop him.
According to police, Clay failed to stop and led troopers on a chase through the area. Police said he drove recklessly and at a high rate of speed on several roads before eventually stopping in Milton, where he was taken into custody.
Clay was taken to an area hospital for a medical issue, police said. During their contact with him, troopers observed multiple signs of impairment, according to the agency.
After he was released from the hospital, Clay was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 7, where he was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, fourth-offense DUI, disregarding a police officer's signal, resisting arrest and multiple pursuit-related traffic offenses.
The assault, deadly weapon, DUI and disregarding-a-police-officer-signal charges are felonies, according to police.
Clay was arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on a $129,018 cash bond, police said.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to Delaware State Police.