SELBYVILLE, Del. - A nearly four-acre property in Selbyville could be transformed into a new shopping center featuring retail space and a drive-thru coffee shop, a proposal drawing both support and concerns from people in the area.
Plans for the Lighthouse Towne Centre, proposed for the corner of Lighthouse Road and Lynch Road, call for 28,658 square feet of retail space and a 2,000-square-foot coffee shop with a drive-thru.
The proposed development could also bring additional traffic to the area. The Delaware Department of Transportation estimates the stores could generate an average of 1,439 vehicle trips per day.
DelDOT has acknowledged concerns about the effect of development on state roads, including Route 54. According to the agency, the developer would be responsible for required improvements associated with the project.
For some nearby, the development could provide more convenient access to shops and businesses.
“Especially for company, when you're trying to plan your day, go to the beach,” Karen Volker says. “Like for us, we like to enjoy our caffeine at home and then head out for the day. So I think it would be 100% great that we could get to something more easily.”
Not everyone is convinced another shopping center is needed.
“There's enough shops here already,” Jaime Crutchley says. “You know, you go down to Ocean City, find anything you want.”
The Selbyville Town Council will review the development's preliminary site plan on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.