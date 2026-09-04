SALISBURY, Md. — Maryland State Police arrested a Salisbury man in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday evening in Wicomico County.
Gage Mitchell, 29, of Salisbury, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and additional firearm-related charges following consultation with the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.
Mitchell is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to a home in the 400 block of Ethels Way for a reported shooting.
Troopers found 29-year-old Jordan Holt of Salisbury with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency medical services personnel pronounced Holt dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation indicates Holt and Mitchell were involved in a verbal altercation at the home before Mitchell shot Holt, according to Maryland State Police. Police said Mitchell then left the home.
Troopers found Mitchell a short time later and arrested him without further confrontation.
Crime scene technicians with the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division processed the scene, and police said a gun was recovered.
The Maryland State Police Aviation Command and Criminal Enforcement Division assisted with the investigation, along with the Fruitland Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Salisbury Police Department.