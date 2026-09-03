MILFORD, Del. - Gov. Matt Meyer signed three immigration-related bills into law Thursday at Avenue United Methodist Church in Milford, where elected leaders, advocates, and community members gathered for the signing.
Meyer acknowledged opposition to the measures but said Delaware is "choosing each other."
Carmen Robledo, daughter of immigrants from Guatemala, spoke about the signing of the three bills.
"I think it's one of those things that sends a positive message, especially to us. I can only speak for myself, but for especially the Latino community that we are supported in this state," Robledo said. "We can't necessarily change things that are going on within the country, but at least at a state level, we can see that we are supported and it's a really nice feeling."
Robledo also spoke during public comment at Legislative Hall about some of the bills that were signed into law.
"I think this is one of those things that made me realize that even though we live in such a small state, just a few voices will really make a difference," Robledo added.
House Bill 150, sponsored by Rep. Mara Gorman (D-District 23), prohibits civil arrests at state courthouses or Department of Labor offices where the Delaware Industrial Accident Board conducts hearings unless there is a judicial order or formal advance notice. Co-sponsors include Reps. Alonna Berry (D-District 20), and Claire Snyder-Hall (D-District 14).
House Bill 94, sponsored by Rep. Sean Lynn (D-District 31), prohibits state and local law enforcement from directly participating in civil immigration enforcement activities at schools, universities, hospitals, and places of worship unless there is an imminent safety risk. The restriction does not apply when there is a valid court order. Berry and Snyder-Hall are also co-sponsors.
If law enforcement participates in such activity due to exigent circumstances, the law requires that a report be submitted to the Police Officer Standards and Training Commission and the Department of Safety and Homeland Security within 48 hours. The reports are to be compiled twice a year and delivered to the General Assembly.
Rony Baltazar López, son of immigrants and director of the Delaware Office of New Americans, spoke about the legislation.
"I'm very proud of the efforts by the General Assembly, the governor, and everybody from the advocates to the community members who gave personal stories. I think it truly means that there are people who support immigrants in Delaware," Baltazar López said.
Baltazar López also spoke about HB 94.
"It means safeguarding the most vulnerable of our community, which is the children making sure that they can go to school without having to think that Ice is cooperating with their state and local law enforcement to target them, and also safeguards the places of worship in the hospitals where we know that, the this administration, the Trump administration, has removed those safe spaces from, being on the list of wrong and for so many places," Baltazar López shared.
House Bill 368, sponsored by Gorman, prohibits state and local law enforcement from detaining a person or extending a person's detention based only on an immigration detainer or civil immigration warrant. Exceptions include people convicted of a crime, sex offenses, or domestic violence, as well as people with three or more DUI convictions. Berry and Snyder-Hall are also co-sponsors.
The law also limits other law enforcement actions involving cooperation with or enforcement of civil immigration law, requires certain reports from law enforcement agencies, and gives the Delaware attorney general investigative and enforcement authority.
Law enforcement may make limited inquiries about a person's country of citizenship for purposes of complying with consular agreements. The law also allows agencies to initiate contact with federal immigration agencies only under certain circumstances outlined in the legislation.
The Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police previously expressed opposition to HB 368. Executive Director Marvin Mailey said the bill could jeopardize federal funding for law enforcement agencies.
In the past, the Delaware Department of Correction told CoastTV News it did not have concerns about the legislation moving forward.
CoastTV News reached out to the Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police and the Delaware Department of Correction for comment Thursday and did not hear back.
La Esperanza, a nonprofit organization helping immigrants in Sussex County, says the bills help people who need it most.
The organization said it has served more than 650 people through its immigration program this year. Bautista said at least 80 percent are still pending.
"It means another layer of protection for the most vulnerable in our community, which will allow us to provide better service and assist in allowing them to have peace of mind," said Lesmayra Bautista, immigration program manager for La Esperanza.
The governor's office told CoastTV News that all three bills took effect immediately.
In July 2025, Meyer signed HB 82 into law. The law prohibits local law enforcement agencies in Delaware from entering into 287(g) agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which allow officers to enforce federal immigration laws.