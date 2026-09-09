This article has been updated with the latest on road closures and details on the incident leading to the closures.
MILFORD, Del. - A truck took down utility poles and wires near the Route 1 and Route 113 interchange Wednesday morning, having forced several road closures in Milford and traffic backup. By the afternoon, the closures were lifted.
DelDOT's website said the incident happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday. The truck did not stop after hitting the wires.
Route 1 was closed going northbound near NE 10th St. until cleanup crews were able to get the wires off of the roadway. Route 113 north was also closed at NW 10th Street.