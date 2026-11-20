GEORGETOWN, DEL.- The Food Bank of Delaware will host a November drive-thru food distribution today, Nov. 20, providing food assistance to qualifying households across Delaware.
The distribution is taking place at Crossroad Community Church and is open only to people who live in Delaware. According to organizers, participants must provide proof of Delaware residency, such as a driver's license or identification card, piece of mail, rental agreement or utility bill.
The food bank encourages people to pre-register online to speed up the check-in process. People attending should bring their registration ticket, either printed or displayed on a mobile phone.
All participants must be physically present at the distribution to receive assistance, and food will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
On-site registration will also be available for people who cannot register online.
The food bank says that during registration, households will be asked to review an income chart based on family size and indicate whether their total household income is above or below the listed amount. Organizers emphasize that this information does not determine eligibility for food assistance.
People who are unable to attend the distribution or need additional food assistance can find other food pantry locations here.
People can also dial 2-1-1 to locate additional food assistance and community resources.
The November distribution is intended to help Delaware households facing food insecurity access groceries and other food assistance.