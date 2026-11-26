DELMARVA - Delmarva Power and Delaware Cooperative Electric have crews out for a number of power outages due to the Thanksgiving Day storm. Some outages have estimated times of restoration as late as 9 p.m. As of 1 p.m.:
Delmarva Power Outages
- Dagsboro: 3,394 customers
- Berlin: 583 customers
- Ocean City: 532 customers
- Rehoboth Beach/Dewey Beach: 152 customers
- Bethany/South Bethany: 428 customers
- Selbyville: 230 customers
- Bridgeville: 108 customers
- Slaughter Beach: 107 customers
Delaware Electric Coop Outages
At the time of this update, crews are at the outages just north of Millsboro near Piney Grove, just east of Delmar, on Broadkill Road, and between Ellendale and Lincoln.
- Georgetown: 1,701 customers
- Lincoln: 855 customers
- Dagsboro: 724 customers
- Milton: 657 customers
- Ocean View: 559 customers
- Millsboro: 510 customers
- Greenwood: 240 customers
- Delmar: 142 customers
- Harrington: 140 customers
- Frankford: 124 customers
- Lewes: 105 customers