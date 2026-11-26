BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Northbound Route 1 is closed between Bethany Beach and Dewey Beach due to flooding on Thanksgiving morning, according to the DelDOT.
The closure went into effect at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at Fred Hudson Road.
Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes until further notice. The closure comes as a nor'easter brings heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to Delmarva. DelDOT has not announced when the road will reopen.
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