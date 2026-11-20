GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware state agencies are investigating potential pesticide contamination near Chorman Airport northwest of Greenwood after preliminary testing detected elevated pesticide levels in nearby surface water.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and Department of Health and Social Services announced the investigation Friday, Nov. 20. However, officials told CoastTV that the EPA alerted DNREC of this investigation in mid-October.
"Some of these tests are complicated and take weeks or longer to get the results for," said Sam Topper, Deputy Principal Assistant with the Delaware Department of Agriculture. "We still haven't seen any results from EPA tests that were collected before."
According to state officials, preliminary testing confirmed Nov. 18 detected high pesticide levels in water samples collected from a ditch on the airport property and two locations approximately half a mile and two miles away.
Some of the chemicals identified could pose risks to human and animal health at high concentrations. However, officials said there is currently no evidence that people or animals have been exposed at those levels.
It remains unclear whether private drinking water wells in the area have been affected.
State agencies are preparing to test private wells in the coming weeks, with testing locations determined by environmental sampling results. Well owners will receive their results and guidance about any necessary precautions from the state.
Officials recommend that people who rely on private wells within 5 miles of Chorman Airport consider using alternative water sources for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and preparing infant formula.
Officials warned residents not to boil water to remove potential pesticide contamination, as boiling does not remove pesticides and could increase their concentration.
State agencies said there is currently no indication that bathing or washing with well water is unsafe.
A clean water reservoir will be provided at the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company to help people who live nearby access alternative drinking water. Water will be available Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., more dates may be added based on community need.
A call center will open Monday, Nov. 23, at noon to answer questions about the investigation and private well testing. Residents can call 1-866-408-1899 or 302-672-6100.
The call center will operate from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.
DNREC is conducting additional environmental sampling to determine how far the contamination may have spread. Initial testing of four pesticide monitoring wells at depths of 13 to 16 feet did not detect pesticide contamination.
DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said the agency is planning to collect samples from approximately 30 locations within a 2.5-mile radius of the airport, including soil, ditches, streams and groundwater monitoring wells. The sampling area could be expanded depending on the results. That testing will take place the week of Nov. 23 and results could come back within about two weeks, said Patterson.
The closest municipal water source is approximately 3.8 miles from the airport. Officials said municipal water systems generally draw from deeper aquifers and undergo regular contaminant testing.
The state investigation is taking place alongside an investigation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Criminal Investigation Division and the U.S. Department of Justice.
DDA is investigating Chorman Spraying, LLC’s pesticide handling practices and this investigation may result in legal action regarding its license. CoastTV reached out to Chorman Airport for comment but has not received a response.
“I also know that this will impact our agriculture producers. We will work extremely hard to provide producers with accurate information and resources to mitigate those challenges,” said Delaware Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton.
The investigation remains ongoing, and the state agencies said additional information will be released as testing continues.