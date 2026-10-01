SELBYVILLE, Del. - Southern Delaware Brewing has begun planning its third brewpub, Fenwick Island Brewing, with construction underway and an opening planned for 2027.
The new brewpub is being developed in partnership with the Carl M. Freeman Companies in the Fenwick Island/Selbyville area. Southern Delaware Brewing said the restaurant will feature its craft beer, food and space for community gatherings.
Fenwick Island Brewing will join Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach and Ocean View Brewing Company in Ocean View. The company said each location has its own identity while sharing a focus on beer, food and hospitality.
The location will be in the shopping center at 31225 Americana Parkway, Selbyville. The company said it envisions the brewpub as a destination for lunch, happy hour, dinner, post-golf drinks and gatherings before concerts.
“We're excited to continue creating a destination where the surrounding community can gather, connect, and enjoy the best our region has to offer,” said Nick Freeman, vice president of commercial and hospitality for Carl M. Freeman Companies.
Construction is underway, with more announcements about construction, hiring and opening celebrations expected throughout 2027.