ELLENDALE, Del. — Walter Moorhead, the hunter charged in the deadly shooting of a woman in an Ellendale field, waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning.
Moorhead is charged with manslaughter and other related charges in the shooting death of Santos María Chilel Soto. Delaware State Police said Moorhead was hunting from a ground blind when he believed he saw a deer and fired his rifle. Chilel Soto had been walking through the field with a man and two children, police said. The family explained that they were taking a walk and were in the field to avoid busy traffic on the roadway.
Dozens of people came to the courthouse Friday to show support for Chilel Soto.
With the preliminary hearing waived, the case will now move to Superior Court.