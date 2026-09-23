MILLSBORO, Del. - A new shopping center, called "The Mill Retail Center", will soon arrive in Millsboro fit with new shopping, dining and jobs for the area.
The Millsboro Town Council approved the final site plans for the Mill Retail Center on Route 113 and the project is planned to be at the former Veterans of Foreign Wars site.
Jim Parker Builders said contractors are now surveying the site ahead of construction.
Construction on the Mill Retail Center is expected to begin as soon as next week, according to the property owners.
The project is also raising concerns among some nearby residents about increased traffic and whether existing infrastructure can handle additional development.
“The challenge is traffic that we see now all over the place, and infrastructure that may or may not be here for that,” Georgetown resident James Wlch said.
The shopping center will include 17,000 square feet of commercial space along with a 6,000-square-foot restaurant fit for 124 seats.
Before the site was approved, the project’s developers told the Millsboro Town Council the center would help meet the town’s needs while keeping more consumer spending local.
The site plan includes 142 parking spaces as well as 2,100 square feet in retail space.
According to the project’s developers, Indian River Brewing Company and Surf Bagel are two current tenants, with more still to be announced.