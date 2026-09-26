BETHANY BEACH, Del.- The flooding comes as a powerful nor’easter moves along Delaware's coast.
In Bethany Beach many are saying that this flooding is something they’ve never seen before.
Jeff Williams, says he's never seen floods this high. "It floods down here every year, but I don’t think it’s ever been this bad… this is really bad I mean look the water is all the way up to Route one."
Over in Dewey, the street flooding is just as bad. With flooding so high, it's hard to tell where the bay stops and where the flooding starts on Dickinson Ave.
As the storm continues to move through the area, DelDOT is urging drivers to avoid flooded roads and check conditions before heading out.
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