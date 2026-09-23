OCEAN CITY, Md. - Low-lying areas of downtown Ocean City prone to flooding are starting to see standing water, according to the Ocean City Police Department.
Police say standing water is particularly noticeable south of 11th Street on St. Louis Avenue.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes when possible, especially with the next expected high tide overnight.
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