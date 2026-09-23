A truck driving through flooded side streets.

Ocean City police warn of standing water in low-lying downtown areas, particularly south of 11th Street on St. Louis Avenue, ahead of overnight high tide.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Low-lying areas of downtown Ocean City prone to flooding are starting to see standing water, according to the Ocean City Police Department.

Police say standing water is particularly noticeable south of 11th Street on St. Louis Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes when possible, especially with the next expected high tide overnight.

Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.

Tags

Locations

Managing Editor, Broadcast Journalist

Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.

Recommended for you