This article has been updated to include recent road closure updates from the Delaware Department of Transportation.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced changes to the closures in place on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach.
DelDOT has announced that starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, Route 1 North and South will be fully closed, ranging from Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach.
In addition DelDOT says Fred Hudson Road in Bethany Beach remains closed due to the flooding.
Both directions of Route 1 had been closed due to flooding on the highway. Traffic cameras show significant flooding on the roads coming off the Indian River Inlet bridge.
DelDOT describes the flooding as significant, "including major flooding south of the Indian River Inlet Bridge," an alert reads.
Northbound Route 1 closed near Fred Hudson Road in Bethany Beach around 9 a.m. Saturday, with the southbound lanes closing about an hour later.
DelDOT expects the highway to remain closed until early afternoon Saturday, Sept. 26, and again this evening, depending on tide cycles.
Visuals from DelDOT cameras show back bay flooding but no dune breaches.
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