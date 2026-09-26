Indian river inlet flooding on roads.

Water from the bays flooded roads near the Indian River Inlet. (DelDOT)

This article has been updated to include recent road closure updates from the Delaware Department of Transportation.  

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced changes to the closures in place on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach. 

DelDOT has announced that starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, Route 1 North and South will be fully closed, ranging from Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach.

In addition DelDOT says Fred Hudson Road in Bethany Beach remains closed due to the flooding.

Both directions of Route 1 had been closed due to flooding on the highway. Traffic cameras show significant flooding on the roads coming off the Indian River Inlet bridge.

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DelDOT describes the flooding as significant, "including major flooding south of the Indian River Inlet Bridge," an alert reads.

Northbound Route 1 closed near Fred Hudson Road in Bethany Beach around 9 a.m. Saturday, with the southbound lanes closing about an hour later.

DelDOT expects the highway to remain closed until early afternoon Saturday, Sept. 26, and again this evening, depending on tide cycles.

Visuals from DelDOT cameras show back bay flooding but no dune breaches. 

Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.

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Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine Overturf has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first served as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019 and now co-anchors CoastTV News at 5 and 6.

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Drew Bellinger joined the CoastTV News team in August 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

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