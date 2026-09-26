DEWEY BEACH, Del. — The Dewey Beach Police Department is warning people who live there, property owners and visitors about significant flooding as a coastal storm affects the area Saturday.
Police said high tide on the Rehoboth Bay side is expected around 11:21 a.m. The morning high tide on the Atlantic Ocean side occurred around 7:59 a.m., with the next ocean low tide expected around 2:06 p.m.
Drivers with cars, trucks or SUVs parked on roads prone to flooding are strongly encouraged to move them to higher ground. Police said officers will not enter floodwaters to remove or relocate cars that become stranded or submerged.
Police are also warning drivers not to attempt to travel through flooded roads. Water depth can be difficult to determine, and roads underneath the water could be damaged. Moving water can also disable or carry away a car.
Police said people should also prepare for possible power outages, utility disruptions, additional road flooding and rapidly changing conditions as the coastal storm continues.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.