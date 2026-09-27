Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Around one foot of innundation along the back bays of Sussex County Delaware including Rehoboth Bay, Indian River Bay and Little Assawoman Bay. * WHERE...Inland Sussex. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Back bay flooding may persist beyond Monday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/10 PM 5.5 0.8 0.8 None 28/10 AM 5.8 1.2 0.6 None 28/11 PM 4.9 0.2 0.4 None 29/11 AM 5.6 1.0 0.3 None 29/11 PM 4.7 0.0 0.4 None 30/01 PM 5.3 0.7 0.4 None &&