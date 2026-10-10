REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The community came together in Rehoboth Beach to celebrate inclusion and raise awareness for people with Down Syndrome.
The annual Boardwalk Buddy Walk brings together families, friends and supporters to celebrate people with Down syndrome and promote acceptance.
Dennis & Sharonlee Diehl, Chairman and Vice Chairman of Boardwalk Buddy Walk started the event back in 2006 to honor Sharonlee's brother. They say, seeing the smiles and joy makes their days.
"This is their day. Today is for them” said Sharonlee.
The walk has grown into a gathering focused on creating more opportunities for people with Down Syndrome, from building friendships to employment opportunities.
Uncle David’s Ice Cream shop is owned and operated by Boardwalk Buddy is helping people with Down Syndrome find work in the Rehoboth Beach community.
Alyssa Pidgeon works at Uncle David’s Ice Cream and enjoys every aspect.
“I have down syndrome... [and] there's... a lot of people that are working [at Uncle David's]... they're all my friends and I really support that too."
Organizers say that message needs to carry beyond the event, encouraging the community to recognize the abilities and potential of people with Down syndrome.
Here in Rehoboth Beach, that message is moving forward one step at a time.