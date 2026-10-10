OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department has announced changes to the Endless Summer Cruisin' event schedule, and is providing reminders regarding the special event zone.
Saturday morning, the Ocean City Police Department announced that the Endless Summer Cruisin' schedule will be changing due to strong winds and rain forecasted for Sunday.
Officers say Cruisin’ has moved all of the Sunday Cruisin’ events to Saturday, Oct. 10.
However, the special event zone will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday as initially scheduled, according to the Ocean City Police Department.
According to the town, within this Special Event Zone, speed limits are reduced, and fines for violations are increased. The maximum speed within the corporate limits of the Town of Ocean City is 30 mph.