an image of a helicopter landing to pick up a patient

A motorcycle rider was flown to Christiana Medical Center after a crash Friday evening on River Road 

MILLSBORO Del. — A motorcycle rider was flown to Christiana Medical Center after a crash Friday evening on River Road 

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted at about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 2 for a crash involving a motorcycle on River Road near the Indian River Yacht Club.. The crash was reported as a motorcycle striking a utility pole.

According to the fire company, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle appeared to lose control while approaching a curve on River Road near the yacht club.

The Trooper 2 helicopter landed near the intersection of Gull Point Road, Downs Landing Road and River Road, after which the rider was flown to Christiana Medical Center in New Castle County.

Firefighters say Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.

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Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine Overturf has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first served as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019 and now co-anchors CoastTV News at 5 and 6.

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