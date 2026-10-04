MILLSBORO Del. — A motorcycle rider was flown to Christiana Medical Center after a crash Friday evening on River Road
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted at about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 2 for a crash involving a motorcycle on River Road near the Indian River Yacht Club.. The crash was reported as a motorcycle striking a utility pole.
According to the fire company, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle appeared to lose control while approaching a curve on River Road near the yacht club.
The Trooper 2 helicopter landed near the intersection of Gull Point Road, Downs Landing Road and River Road, after which the rider was flown to Christiana Medical Center in New Castle County.
Firefighters say Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.