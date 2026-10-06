OCEAN CITY, - Md. The Town Of Ocean City has announced that town will be designated a "Special Event Zone" starting Oct. 6 until Oct. 11. The designation comes ahead of the Endless Summer Cruisin’ Ocean City event.
According to the town, within this Special Event Zone, speed limits will be reduced, and fines for violations will be increased. The maximum speed within the corporate limits of the Town of Ocean City is 30 mph.
Roger Feeg traveled all the way from Pennsylvania to cruise in his El Dorado. He says he's been coming to Endless Summer Crusin" for more than five years.
"We're usually cruising like 20 to 25 miles an hour. Just love the cruising. That way we can, you know, see what's going on. Everyone's safe, but I think cruising 25 is a good idea for all the traffic that we got."
In addition to the Special Event Zone, the Town of Ocean City has enacted Resolution 2026-04, designating specific dates for enhanced paid parking rates and penalties during special events. These measures will be in effect from Thursday, October 8, to Sunday, October 11, 2026, to help manage increased visitor numbers and support public safety.
The town asks all spectators to keep sidewalks clear for pedestrians and not encourage drivers to spin their tires or perform burnouts.
This designation comes two days before the event begins on Oct. 8.