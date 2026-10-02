MILLSBORO, Del. - Two new health care facilities are planned for Millsboro as the Sussex County community continues to grow, but construction timelines remain uncertain for one of the projects.
Beebe Healthcare’s planned Millsboro campus received final site approval in July. The three-story health care campus is planned along Route 113, just a few miles from a new TidalHealth site.
For some Millsboro residents, additional health care options closer to home could help reduce long trips for medical care.
Carol Leighton said her husband has Parkinson's disease and that the nearest health facility available to him is about an hour away.
“I do totally believe they are necessary because, I mean, I'm sure there's other people that can't do the the traffic. And getting down to Rehoboth is, pardon my French, a pain in the....”
Veteran Timothy Dyer, said the nearest health care facility for him is four hours away in Wilmington. He hopes additional emergency care options in the area will reduce the need for long trips.
“I hope so. I mean, you know, when you get up in years, I'm 81 years old. When you get up there, you. That becomes your new focus of health care.”
Lea Ann Tymon, who moved to the area four years ago, said she has had difficulty finding health care that is fully staffed and accepts her insurance.
“I think there's definitely a need for additional coverage, you know, and establishments. Partially because, you know, everyone has different health coverage. So you may not be in a network that's predominant in one area.”
Beebe has not yet provided a specific construction timeline, however they did share this statement with CoastTV News.
“The future Millsboro campus remains one of Beebe Healthcare's most important strategic investments to support the continued growth of Sussex County. This is not simply the development of a standalone building, but a multi-phased vision for a comprehensive healthcare campus that will expand access to care for Millsboro, surrounding communities, and residents west of Route 113 who are currently underserved by healthcare resources. Significant planning work is underway to ensure the campus is thoughtfully designed to meet both current and future healthcare needs. As project development continues, our focus remains on creating a destination for high-quality, patient-centered care that will serve the region for generations. While specific development timelines have not yet been finalized, and therefore we do not wish to share dates that could still shift, we remain committed to moving this important initiative forward and look forward to sharing additional updates as milestones are reached", said Beebe Healthcare.
Meanwhile, construction is moving forward on the TidalHealth Millsboro campus along Route 113.
TidalHealth told CoastTV News the health care campus is expected to open by the summer of 2027. Site work is more than 85 percent complete, with interior wall installation and mechanical, electrical and plumbing work underway.
The Millsboro Town Council is scheduled to meet Monday and, according to its agenda, will discuss approval of a revised site plan for the TidalHealth medical campus on Route 113.