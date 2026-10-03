LEWES, Del. - Surf Bagel has launched a new reading program designed to reward students for reaching their reading goals.
According to Surf Bagel, the “Books to Bagels” program allows teachers to set reading goals for their students. Once students reach those goals, they receive a coupon for a bagel and cream cheese.
Surf Bagel said it piloted the program last spring in 75 classrooms. Since April, more than 250 coupons have been redeemed, the bagel company said.
Surf Bagel said more than 1,000 classrooms are participating this school year.
The program is free for schools and teachers, with the reward coupons provided by Surf Bagel. Teachers interested in participating can fill out an interest form on the Surf Bagel website.