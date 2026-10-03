two students pose with a reward for a bagel and cream cheese

Two students ready to enjoy a bagel and cream cheese through Surf Bagel’s new reading program, which rewards students for reaching their reading goals. (Surf Bagel)

LEWES, Del. - Surf Bagel has launched a new reading program designed to reward students for reaching their reading goals.

According to Surf Bagel, the “Books to Bagels” program allows teachers to set reading goals for their students. Once students reach those goals, they receive a coupon for a bagel and cream cheese.

Surf Bagel said it piloted the program last spring in 75 classrooms. Since April, more than 250 coupons have been redeemed, the bagel company said.

Surf Bagel said more than 1,000 classrooms are participating this school year.

The program is free for schools and teachers, with the reward coupons provided by Surf Bagel. Teachers interested in participating can fill out an interest form on the Surf Bagel website.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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