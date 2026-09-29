MILTON, Del. - More than 100 people attended a town hall in Milton to discuss ideas for the open space in front of H.O. Brittingham Elementary School. Proposed ideas included a skate park and more traditional options such as basketball courts.
The Milton Skatepark Project was the first group to speak, asking for an all-wheel park designed to accommodate several types of recreation on wheels.
“Not only do you have roller skaters, skateboarders, long boarders, BMX, you've also got the kids on scooters, the little ones that are looking up to everybody and learning how to do things.”
The Milton skatepark project handed a letter to those entering the town hall detailing their request.
Others raised questions about safety and liability. Alex Lunger questioned how those concerns would be addressed, particularly because of the proposed park's proximity to school property.
“How do we deal with the, safety for the children, especially if it was a skate park? And who would be liable if someone did get injured, especially since it's so close to being on school property?”
Some people at the town hall suggested using the space for more traditional recreational activities, including basketball.
“There's a lot of kids that play basketball in the area. You see them, like, in the streets or in their driveway. Still in it. Having something like that locally, I think would be a great idea.”
Other proposed uses for the land included a community garden, as well as volleyball courts
The town hall was lead by Cape Henlopen superintendent Dr. Jenny Nauman.
“Right now, the next step is kind of to compile all the pieces, talk with the town, talk with our school board to determine what we want to move forward with," said Dr. Nauman.