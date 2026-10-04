DELMARVA - We'll continue to see gloomy, cool and dreary conditions for your Sunday. Rain will be moderate to heavy rain at times. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a raw east wind. Much of the region has already seen over a half inch of rain. The heaviest totals will be across Worcester, Somerset, and Accomack counties. Some locations will see over an inch of rain before it's all said and done. The rain tapers off Sunday night with cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s to near 60.
The system moves out early Monday, with a few morning clouds and highs in the low 70s as sunshine develops through the afternoon. High pressure builds in next week and a taste of autumn arrives. The coldest air of the season moves in early next week.
For Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be in the 50s and 60s with sunshine, chilly lows in the low to mid 40s Tuesday and especially Wednesday morning. Temperatures will moderate back into the 70s through late week and staying dry.