LEWES, Del. - Nassau Road is now closed between New Road and Queen Anne Way as the Delaware Department of Transportation begins construction of a new roundabout.
DelDOT says the closure is part of the larger Minos Conaway Road Separated Intersection Project. The project includes three roundabouts and a brand new road connecting Old Orchard Road.
The Nassau Road closure is expected to remain in place through mid-January, according to DelDOT.
Drivers trying to reach New Road from Nassau Road are being directed to use the Five Points intersection and Old Orchard Road. Left turns from Route 1 intersections in the area have also been closed during construction.
The closure is causing some inconvenience for people who live and work in the area.
Jim Keeley, who lives on New Road, said the improvements are worth it.
"With the new improvements down here at Old Orchard, it makes it much easier to get around in order to be able to bypass this," Keeley said. "I know it's going to be closed for several months till mid January, but I can live with that for the long term improvements."
For Old World Breads Bakery, located next to the closure, the construction is affecting business.
"It's definitely got a negative impact," said Keith Irwin, owner of Old World Breads Baker. "Unfortunately, you know, this has got to get done. So, we're willing to take the hit to do what we got to do to get through it."
Some people traveling into Lewes from other parts of Sussex County said they were surprised by the changes.
"Today I'm driving down and you can't make any left turns and it makes it very hard," said Katherine Murphy, from Milford. "People are ending up late to work because there's nothing being communicated as to what's open when."
Murphy said the road changes could be especially confusing for visitors who are unfamiliar with the area.
"I just think that it's causing a lot of confusion. People don't know where to go, what to do," Murphy said. "And I'm from here. So if you're not from here and you're trying to get to Lewes to a hotel for a stay or the ferry or whatever, you know, how do you know what to do?"
The confusion was visible Tuesday morning, with some drivers reaching the closure and having to turn around.
Old World Breads is encouraging customers to place online orders during the construction period to help them out.