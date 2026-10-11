LEWES, Del. — A Delaware Superior Court judge has partially granted and partially denied a request for reimbursement of litigation expenses in a condemnation case involving the Delaware Department of Transportation, according to court filings.
A memorandum opinion filed Sept. 30 by Judge Craig Karsnitz directs Leslie Gay Knapp Marini and the other defendants to recalculate their requested expenses and submit a revised application to the state and the court for further review.
According to an Aug. 14 court order, the final award of compensation for the property interests at issue was $4,238,400.
The order also awarded $470,240.51 in interest through the date of the commissioners' verdict. Post-judgment interest accrues at $724.56 per day beginning June 4, 2026, until compensation is paid in full, according to the order.
Court filings show DelDOT filed the condemnation case in July 2024 and was granted immediate entry and possession of the properties in August 2024. The defendants subsequently sought reimbursement for litigation expenses. DelDOT opposed the application, according to court filings.
The court's Sept. 30 memorandum opinion requires the defendants to submit a revised application for further review. Court records show transcripts of trial proceedings held June 1-3 were filed Oct. 7.
According to court records, the case involved the Delaware Department of Transportation and Leslie Gay Knapp Marini, along with related trusts and property owners. DelDOT filed the case in July 2024 as part of State Project connected to the SR 1 and Minos Conaway Grade Separated Intersection Project.