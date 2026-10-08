MILLSBORO, Del. - The Town of Millsboro is seeking federal funding to help build a proposed community park on an 11-acre parcel near Godwin School Road.
The proposed site is off Route 24, west of U.S. 113 and across from Godwin School Road. Town leaders say the park could include playgrounds, open space, a splash pad, a parking lot and sports facilities such as tennis or pickleball courts and potentially a soccer field.
The town is applying for the National Park Service’s Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Grant Program, which provides funding for outdoor recreation projects.
Millsboro Town Council voted 7-0 Monday, Oct. 5, to move forward with the application. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will review the application before submitting it to the National Park Service by Nov. 1.
Town officials estimate the proposed park could cost between $5 million and $8 million.
People who live near the proposed site say Millsboro needs more outdoor recreation opportunities, particularly for children.
"I just think they need a little more green space. There's not that much in Millsboro currently," said Tara Santosuosso, who lives in Plantation Lakes.
Santosuosso said she would like to see amenities that give children more opportunities to play outside.
"I think the kids need fields, like, I don't care. Soccer, baseball, whatever it may be, they need to have room to run. I don't want to see kids on social media all the time, and they don't have much of a choice," she said.
The town conducted an online survey earlier this year to gather input on potential amenities. Town officials said people expressed interest in playgrounds, open space, a splash pad and sports facilities, including tennis and pickleball.
Town officials emphasized that the proposal is still a concept plan and that the final amenities have not been determined.
If Millsboro receives the federal grant, the town would still be responsible for providing matching funds. Council members said the value of the donated property could potentially be used as part of the match, and the town is also looking into other grants to help cover its share.
Others who live in the area say this is needed.
"We don't want to be playing in the street, so yeah, definitely a place for kids to go," said Shawn Hale, who lives in the Plantation Lakes community.
Town council says they will submit an application this week, but there's no time frame yet on when this would be built.