LEWES, Del. - Drivers in the Lewes area have new routes to use as part of the ongoing Minos Conaway Road project.
The new Minos Conaway Road roundabout, the Janice Road extension and the Janice Road roundabout are now open to traffic, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
The improvements are part of DelDOT's larger Minos Conaway Road Grade Separated Intersection Project, a multi-year effort to improve traffic flow and safety around Route 1 and the Nassau Bridge.
The project stretches from near Red Mill Pond to the Five Points intersection and includes three new roundabouts, new connecting roads and service roads around Route 1.
One of the major changes is a new roadway running underneath the Nassau Bridge. That connection is designed to allow local traffic to travel between New Road and Janice Road without having to cross Route 1.
The larger project is intended to improve safety and traffic flow, eliminate eight Route 1 crossovers, add three roundabouts and create new connections around the Nassau Bridge, with completion expected in 2028