NEW CASTLE, Del. — Wilmington Airport is marking two years of its American Airlines Landline connection service, which lets travelers park and go through security in Wilmington before going to Philadelphia where they can go straight to their plane.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority said the service launched in October 2024 and allows passengers to begin their American Airlines trips at Wilmington Airport before traveling by premium motorcoach to Philadelphia.
“The Landline connection at ILG offers area travelers an exceptionally convenient, hassle-free, and cost-effective way to begin their journey,” said Ben Clendaniel, DRBA Director of Airport Operations. “Wilmington Airport gives our local community effortless access to over 100 destinations in the American Airlines global network, perfectly complementing the non-stop routes served by Avelo Airlines.”
Passengers using the service check in, drop off their bags and clear Transportation Security Administration screening at Wilmington Airport. They then board a motorcoach that takes them directly from the Wilmington Airport tarmac to the secure side of Philadelphia International Airport.
Checked bags are transferred to the passenger’s final destination without requiring another bag drop in Philadelphia.
The two-year anniversary comes after the Wilmington Airport Landline service surpassed 20,000 passengers earlier this year. It also coincides with American Airlines’ centennial year. The airline marked 100 years since its inaugural flight in April 1926.
Travelers can book the service as part of an American Airlines itinerary by selecting Wilmington Airport, airport code ILG, as their starting point on aa.com or through the American Airlines app.