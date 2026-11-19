BETHANY BEACH, Del. - After a recent nor'easter caused significant beach erosion and damaged several beach access points, Bethany Beach is testing a new way to help visitors get down to the sand.
The town is installing a set of removable metal stairs near the bandstand at one of its beach access points. Mayor Ron Calef said Wednesday the stairs are being installed as a test to determine whether the design could work at other locations.
If town leaders are satisfied with how the stairs perform, they could consider installing more at other beach access points.
For longtime residents, the damage from the recent storm has been difficult to miss.
"I've been pretty much a resident since 1986, and I've never seen the damage that this is," said Tyler Murr.
Doug Schultz said he was surprised by how quickly the shoreline changed.
"I was here probably the week before the storm hit, and it was kind of crazy. The difference in erosion in a short amount of time and the damage that it caused, I was in shock when I actually originally saw it," Schultz said.
According to Mayor Caled, one feature of the new stairs is that they can be removed ahead of approaching storms, potentially helping the town avoid repeatedly replacing damaged beach access structures.
Schultz said he supports the idea, particularly if the stairs can be taken down before severe weather arrives.
The mayor said the town does not currently have plans for handicap-accessible stairs or ramps at the new installation site. However, the town plans to rebuild the previous beach access ramps in time for the summer season.
There's no expected date right now when the new staris will open, according to the mayor.
For now, the town will evaluate the first set of stairs before deciding whether to expand the project to other parts of the beach.