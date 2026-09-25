BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Bethany Beach has closed its beaches as dangerous surf and coastal flooding associated with a strengthening nor'easter threaten the Delaware coast.
The beaches will remain closed until noon Monday, Sept. 28, according to a notice from the town. The town plans to reassess beach conditions at that time.
The closure comes as the storm is expected to produce dangerous, life-threatening surf along the coast, with wave heights reaching 6 to 12 feet. Moderate tidal flooding is also a concern through multiple high-tide cycles over the weekend. Saturday's full moon will contribute to higher astronomical tides, according to CoastTV meteorologists.
Powerful winds are expected along the coast, with gusts potentially reaching 55 to 60 mph. Periods of rain are also expected through the weekend, with heavy rain possible at times.
The Town of Bethany Beach is urging people to stay off the beach and warning against attempting to walk or drive through floodwaters.
Conditions are expected to improve as the nor'easter weakens and moves farther northeast late Sunday into Monday.