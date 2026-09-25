DELMARVA -- A nor'easter will continue to intensify offshore and track to our northeast into the weekend. Today we have seen mostly cloudy skies with some breaks of sun, winds have gusted 35-45 mph especially at the coast. Highs in upper 60s to low 70s.
Conditions go downhill tonight. High Wind Warning goes into effect through Sunday morning, gusts as highs as 55-60 mph at the coast. A Wind Advisory is in effect for inland Sussex and Kent Counties, gusts 45- 50 mph possible from late tonight through Sunday.
MODERATE tidal flooding will continue to be a concern through high tide cycles into the weekend. We have a full moon (Harvest Moon) Saturday so tides will be astronomically higher. As winds shift to the north/northwest late in the weekend that may help from a beach erosion standpoint, but will bring flooding into areas along the Chesapeake Bay.
Dangerous life threatening surf will persist with waves heights of 6 to 12 feet.
Tonight will be cloudy and windy, some showers and drizzle at the coast, will fall into the upper 50s.
The rain aspect of this Nor'easter has increased. As the low tracks to our northeast the system will stall/loop off the NJ/LI coasts, spinning rain south into our area. Rain will pick up Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday, it will be heavy at times. Rainfall totals will be around 0.50 to over 2 inches possible.
Temperatures over the weekend will be stuck in the 60s with the rain, wind and cloudy skies. The Nor'easter will weaken and lift to the northeast late Sunday into Monday. Mostly cloudy breezy Monday with highs around 70. High pressure builds in through next week as sunshine and warmer temperatures return by mid to late week, back into the 80s.