Graphic shows impacts from the nor'easter.

Nor'easter strengthens tonight into Saturday, winds pick up, rain chances increase Saturday afternoon-Sunday.

DELMARVA -- A nor'easter will continue to intensify offshore and track to our northeast into the weekend. Today we have seen mostly cloudy skies with some breaks of sun, winds have gusted 35-45 mph especially at the coast. Highs in upper 60s to low 70s. 

Image shows High Wind Warning at coast.

High Wind Warning goes into effect at 6pm and runs through 6am Sunday.

Conditions go downhill tonight. High Wind Warning goes into effect through Sunday morning, gusts as highs as 55-60 mph at the coast.  A Wind Advisory is in effect for inland Sussex and Kent Counties, gusts 45- 50 mph possible from late tonight through Sunday. 

Graphic shows expected wind gusts through Sunday.

Winds at the coast will gust 55-60 mph.

MODERATE tidal flooding will continue to be a concern through high tide cycles into the weekend. We have a full moon (Harvest Moon) Saturday so tides will be astronomically higher. As winds shift to the north/northwest late in the weekend that may help from a beach erosion standpoint, but will bring flooding into areas along the Chesapeake Bay. 

Dangerous life threatening surf will persist with waves heights of 6 to 12 feet. 

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Tonight will be cloudy and windy, some showers and drizzle at the coast, will fall into the upper 50s. 

Graphic shows expected rainfall through Sunday.

Rainfall has increased, as much as 0.50" to over 2" of rain possible, heaviest totals across the northern portion of the peninsula. 

The rain aspect of this Nor'easter has increased. As the low tracks to our northeast the system will stall/loop off the NJ/LI coasts, spinning rain south into our area. Rain will pick up Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday, it will be heavy at times. Rainfall totals will be around 0.50 to over 2 inches possible. 

Temperatures over the weekend will be stuck in the 60s with the rain, wind and cloudy skies. The Nor'easter will weaken and lift to the northeast late Sunday into Monday. Mostly cloudy breezy Monday with highs around 70. High pressure builds in through next week as sunshine and warmer temperatures return by mid to late week, back into the 80s. 

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Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. Chris has over three years of experience delivering weather analysis. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

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