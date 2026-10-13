LEWES, Del.- Lewes City Council has approved a development agreement for Overfall Preserve, a proposed 90-townhouse community along Savannah Road.
The agreement between the city, the Lewes Board of Public Works and Overfall Development LLC outlines responsibilities for constructing and paying for infrastructure and utility improvements, including roads, sidewalks, stormwater management and water, sewer and electric systems.
It also establishes financial guarantees, inspection requirements and maintenance obligations for the developer.
The agreement follows earlier debate over the project's potential traffic impacts and whether the city should require a full DelDOT Traffic Impact Study
amid concerns about congestion along Savannah Road.
Developer responsible for improvement costs
Under the agreement, Overfall Development must pay to design, permit, construct, and inspect the infrastructure required for the development.
The project covers approximately 12.7 acres within Lewes city limits and is planned to include 90 townhouses with amenities.
Financial safeguards and maintenance requirements
The agreement requires the developer to establish financial guarantees to help ensure the required work is completed.
City and utility retain enforcement powers
The agreement gives the city and the Board of Public Works several options if the developer fails to complete required improvements or correct deficiencies.
Depending on the circumstances, the city or utility can issue notice requiring corrective work, draw on performance guarantees, seek reimbursement or take steps to complete necessary improvements. The agreement also allows the city to suspend certificates of occupancy or use and refuse new building permits if the developer remains in violation of its terms beyond applicable notice and correction periods.
Traffic concerns remain part of the broader discussion
The development agreement addresses the construction and financing of infrastructure, but it does not itself resolve the broader concerns about traffic along Savannah Road.