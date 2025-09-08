LEWES, Del. — The Lewes City Council will revisit concerns tonight over traffic impacts tied to the proposed Overfall Preserve development, a 90-townhouse project planned for Savannah Road.
The debate centers on whether a full Traffic Impact Study is required. In a detailed letter set for review at this evening’s 5:30 p.m. council meeting, the Delaware Department of Transportation explained why it determined that a TIS was not warranted for the project.
Mayor Amy Marasco had previously requested clarification after community concerns about congestion in the area.
DELDOT's Findings
According to the letter, Overfall Preserve is projected to generate about 635 average vehicle daily trips and 50 peak-hour trips. While that volume meets the threshold to pay an Area Wide Study Fee, DelDOT concluded it does not justify a site-specific TIS.
Key points from DelDOT’s explanation include:
Trip Distribution: The projected 50 peak-hour trips would be split between vehicles entering and leaving the site, meaning no single intersection would see the full 50 trips.
Existing Entrance: The development will use an entrance already built to serve Dutchman’s Harvest and The Lodge at Historic Lewes. Turn-lane studies showed current lane lengths are adequate given physical constraints like the Lewes-to-Georgetown Rail Trail crossing and a nearby bus stop.
Scope of Study: DelDOT stated that even if a TIS were performed, it would not address the larger congestion and safety issues already present along Savannah Road. Instead, an areawide or corridor-level study would be needed to evaluate those broader concerns.
What's Next:
The Council will consider DelDOT’s findings and whether to remove the TIS requirement from the applicant’s approval conditions.