DELAWARE -Governor Matt Meyer signed a package of housing bills that supporters say will expand access to affordable homes, strengthen protections for renters and manufactured homeowners, and ensure fairer processes for families across the state.
“Housing is a human right,” Meyer said. “That’s why we’re cutting red tape, increasing protections for families in manufactured home communities, and expanding the supply of affordable choices. Together, we’re ensuring that every Delawarean—no matter their income or zip code—has a place to call home.”
Among the new laws:
Senate Bill 150, sponsored by Sen. Russ Huxtable and Rep. Kendra Johnson, creates the Affordable Rental Housing Program to expand housing options for low- and moderate-income families, seniors, and people with disabilities. Johnson called the measure “a crucial step” to address Delaware’s housing crisis.
Senate Bill 176, sponsored by Huxtable, Rep. Claire Snyder-Hall, Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, and Rep. Jeff Hilovsky, allows Sussex County to apply impact fees on new building permits to fund local school construction. Hilovsky, whose district is rapidly growing, called it “long overdue.”
Senate Bill 40, sponsored by Sen. Jack Walsh and Rep. Bill Carson, subjects manufactured home landlords with repeated violations to the Consumer Fraud Act, granting the Attorney General authority to enforce stronger penalties.
Senate Bill 144, also sponsored by Walsh and Carson, repeals the cap on the Delaware Manufactured Home Relocation Trust Fund while giving the DEMHRA Board authority to adjust or reinstate caps.
Senate Substitute 2 for Senate Bill 56, sponsored by Sen. Kyra Hoffner and Carson, simplifies the process for selling, transferring, or inheriting manufactured homes.
House Bill 193, sponsored by Hilovsky, Hoffner, and Sen. Eric Buckson, removes the Trust Fund’s $15 million cap and increases tenant contributions to the Manufactured Home Owner Attorney Fund, expanding access to legal services for homeowners.
Senate Bill 132, sponsored by Sen. Dan Cruce and Rep. Mara Gorman, updates Delaware’s Right to Representation law by shifting oversight to the State Courts Administrator.