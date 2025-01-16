LEWES, Del. - A proposal to develop a little over 12 acres of land into a 90-townhouse community, known as Overfall Preserve, has been halted following a Lewes Planning Commission meeting Jan 15. The commission says the decision comes amidst concerns over traffic and a lack of connectivity in the proposed plan.
Lewes locals like Mark Carr are relieved by the commission’s decision to deny the development for now.
"It's the traffic," said Carr. "It's also the loss of farmland because that land has been farmed for decades. So, at what point do you stop this development?"
Joe Reed, one member of the development team on this project for NV Homes says the proposed density is only 20% of what is allowed under Lewes City Code and emphasized that the plan includes interconnectivity to adjacent residential communities.
“We are extremely disappointed with the Lewes Planning Commission," said Reed.
Reed says the Lewes City Council voted 5-0 to annex the property last year with the understanding that the plan was to develop the property as 100 "luxury villas" and following annexation, a code-compliant plan was submitted for just 90 "luxury villas".
"It is disappointing that the Lewes Planning Commission thinks the plan is not appropriate despite the compatibility with the neighboring uses and the R-5 zoning,” said Reed.
At the meeting Jan. 15, some locals voiced strong concerns about the project, including the site's suitability for new homes and the lack of direct connectivity to Kings Highway.
Carol Garner, one of the property owners, initially opposed the development but now feels the ongoing delays are both costly and unnecessary.
"I don't think they're coming up with valid questions," said Garner, referring to the Lewes Planning Commission. "It’s just like a stall to me. 'We’ll just have another meeting, we’ll just have another meeting.' You’re not going to stop development at this point, so why even try?"
Public comment about the Overfall Preserve is open and the Lewes Planning Commission will reconvene on Jan. 29.