LEWES, Del. - A proposal to add 90 new homes and amenities to a rapidly growing area in Sussex County was denied by the Lewes Planning Commission on Wednesday evening.

Locals voiced strong concerns about the project, including the site's suitability for new homes and the lack of direct connectivity to Kings Highway.

"There are legitimate concerns," said Lewes local Rick Quill.

However, not all feedback was negative. Carol Garner, a property owner within the proposed development site, supported the project but criticized the lengthy review process.

“They’re making more of it than they should,” Garner said, emphasizing the ongoing discussions and delays.

While the current plan has been denied, the future of the site remains uncertain. The Lewes Planning Commission will reconvene on Jan. 29 to review potential new proposals for the Overfall Preserves.

