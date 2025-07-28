Cape Henlopen State Park

The individual was pulled from the water by State Beach Patrol lifeguards and Delaware Natural Resources Police officers.

LEWES, Del. - A person was hurt while swimming in the surf around 11:39 a.m. Sunday at Cape Henlopen State Park, according to Delaware Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

The individual was pulled from the water by State Beach Patrol lifeguards and Delaware Natural Resources Police officers. First responders brought the person to the park’s main parking lot, where the Lewes Fire Department and Natural Resources Police established a landing zone for a Delaware State Police Aviation Unit helicopter.

The person was then flown to a local hospital for treatment. 

