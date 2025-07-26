Assateague Island National Seashore - An 18-year-old male swimmer died July 24 after being pulled unresponsive from the water near the southern end of the Chincoteague Beach parking lot at Assateague Island National Seashore, authorities said.
At approximately 4:15 p.m., a relative alerted lifeguards that two swimmers were in distress offshore. Lifeguards responded immediately, rescuing one swimmer and pulling the second from the water unconscious and unresponsive, according to the National Park Service.
Lifeguards initiated CPR on the beach before the teen was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The incident occurred about 150 yards south of the designated lifeguarded area. On-duty lifeguards, park law enforcement, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, contracted lifeguards, and Virginia state personnel assisted in the response.
Officials urged visitors to stay close to shore and be mindful of wind and water conditions that can quickly carry swimmers long distances.